Senegal's Demba Ba returns to Turkey with Istanbul Basaksehir

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba has not played for Senegal since 2015

Former Senegal and Chelsea striker Demba Ba has returned to play in Turkey this time with Istanbul Basaksehir.

France-born Ba joins the Turkish league leaders on loan until the end of the season from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

The 33-year-old has previously played for Besiktas and Goztepe in Turkey.

Ba has not played for Senegal since a friendly in 2015 after he had missed out on that year's Africa Cup of Nations squad.

In September 2018 he admitted that he no longer thought about playing for Senegal.

He joins Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor and Ghana defender Joseph Attamah at Basaksehir, who are eight points clear of Galatasaray with 16 matches left in the Super Lig season.

Ba began his career in France before finding success in Germany with Hoffenheim and then with English Premier League sides West Ham and Newcastle United.

He then joined Chelsea before his first move to Turkey with Besiktas.