Mansfield Town: Hayden White to have surgery on broken leg

Mansfield Town right-back Hayden White
Hayden White was injured in a challenge with Colchester United's Frank Nouble

Mansfield Town right-back Hayden White is to have surgery after breaking his leg in the Stags' victory at Colchester United on Saturday.

The 23-year-old fractured his tibia after a challenge with U's forward Frank Nouble in the closing stages.

Mansfield assistant manager Ben Futcher confirmed the club may bring in a replacement for Wright before the end of the January transfer window.

"We'll look to potentially do something if we can," he said.

