Doncaster Rovers: Joe Wright agrees new deal at League One club

Doncaster Rovers defender Joe Wright
Joe Wright has been out of action since November with an ankle injury

Doncaster Rovers defender Joe Wright has agreed a new contract with the League One club.

Wright, 23, has signed a deal until the summer of 2021 after making 81 appearances since his arrival from Huddersfield Town in 2016.

He was a member of the side which won automatic promotion to League One in his first season.

"The deal shows the faith the gaffer has in me as I've been injured for a while," Wright said.

