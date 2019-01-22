Jan Siewert: New Huddersfield Town boss does not want David Wagner comparison

Jan Siewert has taken charge of Huddersfield on a deal until summer 2021

Huddersfield Town boss Jan Siewert says he does not want to be compared to predecessor David Wagner after taking over as the club's new manager.

Siewert, like fellow German Wagner, left his role as Borussia Dortmund second-team coach to join the Terriers.

The 36-year-old has been appointed with Huddersfield bottom of the top flight.

"Of course there are similarities, but the most important thing is I'm Jan Siewert and I have to do it my way as David did it his way," Siewert said.

"We should not compare us two because that's not possible."

Wagner led Huddersfield to promotion to the Premier League in 2017 via the Championship play-offs.

The Terriers were one of the favourites for relegation last season but Wagner guided them to a 16th-place finish and survival.

"I always did it my way so I can't be compared to David Wagner because he's a fantastic manager and had so much success here," Siewert said.

"But now it's my role here. It's a new chapter and the most important thing is that I'm used to working with professional players; at Dortmund I had some great opportunities and now I'd like to challenge myself."

Huddersfield struggled under Wagner this season, leading to his departure by mutual consent, and Siewert has been placed in charge with the Terriers bottom of the Premier League.

They have just 11 points and are 10 points adrift of safety with 15 games left.

"We have to work hard and do our best. We have 15 games and we will give everything to have good games," added Siewert, whose first game in charge will be at home to Everton on 29 January.