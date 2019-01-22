West Ham: FA fines Premier League club £100,000 over pitch invasions

A spectator approached Mark Noble during West Ham's game against Burnley

West Ham have been fined £100,000 by the Football Association for the pitch invasions which marred their defeat by Burnley at London Stadium last March.

The Hammers were charged after fans repeatedly went on to the pitch, with one approaching captain Mark Noble.

The FA found stewarding for the game, unknown to West Ham, was reduced.

Also, a report by the head of security for LS185, the stadium operators, was "updated" to remove negative comments about the removal of staff.

The FA rejected LS185's head of security Dave Sadler's claim that only the relevant parts in the report were retained.

During the game, a fan ran on to the pitch with a corner flag, while supporters also threw coins and objects as they protested in front of the directors' box.

Co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold were forced to leave the directors' box for their own safety, with Sullivan struck on the head by a coin.

West Ham gave several fans lifetime bans following the trouble.

And Burnley players were praised after they sheltered a group of young fans during the crowd trouble.

Following the game, Noble admitted that the atmosphere at London Stadium was "horrible", while West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady called it "one of the most painful days" in the club's history.

"Following the conclusion of the FA inquiry, we would like to reaffirm our sincere apologies for the scenes witnessed at our home game against Burnley almost a year ago," West Ham said.

"The club has done everything within its power to address the issues that occurred that day, despite having no control over match-day security operations - a point which is accepted and reflected in the FA's findings.

"In line with our zero-tolerance approach, immediate action was taken against the perpetrators, resulting in 23 banning orders being issued. There is no place for behaviour like that at our club."

On Tuesday London Stadium owners E20 announced that LS185 has been brought in-house. The agreement will help get the stadium "on a firm financial footing", the company said.

Analysis

BBC Sport's Simon Stone

The stewarding aspect is particularly interesting as West Ham, as tenants at the London Stadium, did not know about the reduction in stewards, as the FA report points out, and, once they found out, were very uneasy about it.

In the immediate aftermath of the Burnley game, West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady wrote to the London Assembly to highlight the problem.

Yet, in response, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that "based upon reports from senior officials, there has been no requirement to reduce stewarding and security".

Evidently, the FA do not view this version of events as being accurate.

Given the report also concludes there were "unacceptable deficiencies" in the quality and training of stewards, the potential for problems, given the match was played against a backdrop of enormous supporter discontent against the West Ham board, the potential for trouble was obvious.

West Ham have rebuilt relations with LS185 over the past nine months, with Brady and E20 chief executive Lyn Garner finding greater common ground than ever before, evidenced by the agreement over an increase in capacity at the London Stadium to 60,000.

However, the Hammers' difficulties in playing in a stadium where they largely have no control over the security is underlined by the FA noting the club has spent around £300,000 on legal fees on this case, even though they had nothing to do with the security lapses that led to the problems.