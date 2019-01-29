Queen of the South 3-0 Dundee: Dobbie hat-trick sends hosts through

Dobbie smashed in the first on 12 minutes

Stephen Dobbie's hat trick took his tally for the season to 37 goals as Championship side Queen of the South dumped Dundee out the Scottish Cup.

It was Dobbie's fifth treble this term and earns his side a last-16 tie with Aberdeen, who they defeated 4-3 in the semi-final in 2008.

The 36-year-old striker smashed in from 25 yards and tapped in the second after intercepting Ryan Inniss' back-pass.

After the break, he pounced on another error to wrap up the victory.

Premiership Dundee have not won the Scottish Cup since 1910 and, after League Cup defeat by Ayr United earlier this season, have exited both domestic cups to lower league opposition.

Dundee opened brightly, with Darren O'Dea operating in an unfamiliar midfield role. Roarie Deacon, making only his third start of the season, supplied two fine crosses with Inniss heading just over, while O'Dea hit a post.

But the game changed after Dobbie struck a fine solo goal. He moved in-field and his looping long-range effort caught out Seny Dieng in the Dundee goal.

The second was in complete contrast and was another miserable moment for Inniss.

Having conceded a penalty against Motherwell on Saturday, his ill-judged pass back stranded his goalkeeper, and Dobbie was on hand to skip by Dieng and roll the ball into the unguarded net. He was immediately substituted for his troubles.

Referee Steven McLean waved away a late first-half penalty claim when Andy Dales appeared to push Queens' Kyle Jacobs in the box.

In the second-half the visitors showed some early promise when Dales struck one towards goal, but it proved to be a rare piece of work for goalkeeper Alan Martin.

And thanks to another horror pass, this time from Genseric Kusunga, Dobbie struck the final blow with a strong, angled finish.

Queen of the South fans' banner for their talisman Stephen Dobbie

'It was embarrassing' - reaction

Queen of the South assistant manager Dougie Anderson: "Sometimes you don't get the second opportunity against a Premiership side but the boys were fantastic and over the piece we deserved it. It's great for the club, fantastic to go to Aberdeen and for the players to play against a higher club, a top three club, and it's another big challenge."

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre: "After losing the first goal it was embarrassing. The mistakes we made were unacceptable, schoolboy defending from two players who in the last couple of games have played well. It is inexplicable how we can make such poor decisions."