Match ends, Queen of the South 3, Dundee 0.
Queen of the South 3-0 Dundee: Dobbie hat-trick sends hosts through
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Stephen Dobbie's hat trick took his tally for the season to 37 goals as Championship side Queen of the South dumped Dundee out the Scottish Cup.
It was Dobbie's fifth treble this term and earns his side a last-16 tie with Aberdeen, who they defeated 4-3 in the semi-final in 2008.
The 36-year-old striker smashed in from 25 yards and tapped in the second after intercepting Ryan Inniss' back-pass.
After the break, he pounced on another error to wrap up the victory.
Premiership Dundee have not won the Scottish Cup since 1910 and, after League Cup defeat by Ayr United earlier this season, have exited both domestic cups to lower league opposition.
- Reaction & as it happened
- Jock straps, masks & a royal rumble - Dobbie calls out wrestler Grado
- Dobbie: Europe's most prolific marksman
Dundee opened brightly, with Darren O'Dea operating in an unfamiliar midfield role. Roarie Deacon, making only his third start of the season, supplied two fine crosses with Inniss heading just over, while O'Dea hit a post.
But the game changed after Dobbie struck a fine solo goal. He moved in-field and his looping long-range effort caught out Seny Dieng in the Dundee goal.
The second was in complete contrast and was another miserable moment for Inniss.
Having conceded a penalty against Motherwell on Saturday, his ill-judged pass back stranded his goalkeeper, and Dobbie was on hand to skip by Dieng and roll the ball into the unguarded net. He was immediately substituted for his troubles.
Referee Steven McLean waved away a late first-half penalty claim when Andy Dales appeared to push Queens' Kyle Jacobs in the box.
In the second-half the visitors showed some early promise when Dales struck one towards goal, but it proved to be a rare piece of work for goalkeeper Alan Martin.
And thanks to another horror pass, this time from Genseric Kusunga, Dobbie struck the final blow with a strong, angled finish.
'It was embarrassing' - reaction
Queen of the South assistant manager Dougie Anderson: "Sometimes you don't get the second opportunity against a Premiership side but the boys were fantastic and over the piece we deserved it. It's great for the club, fantastic to go to Aberdeen and for the players to play against a higher club, a top three club, and it's another big challenge."
Dundee manager Jim McIntyre: "After losing the first goal it was embarrassing. The mistakes we made were unacceptable, schoolboy defending from two players who in the last couple of games have played well. It is inexplicable how we can make such poor decisions."
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 4Fordyce
- 30Maguire
- 3Marshall
- 6DoyleSubstituted forMurrayat 37'minutes
- 8Jacobs
- 14Low
- 7Stirling
- 11DobbieSubstituted forBellat 90'minutes
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 16Watson
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 24Harvey
- 27Irving
Dundee
- 31Dieng
- 2Kerr
- 5Kusunga
- 6O'Dea
- 3Ralph
- 7DeaconSubstituted forLambertat 45'minutes
- 15InnissSubstituted forMooreat 31'minutes
- 18McGowan
- 17Dales
- 20Miller
- 23CurranSubstituted forNelsonat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Parish
- 21Nelson
- 25Jefferies
- 45Moore
- 47Lambert
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 1,421
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 3, Dundee 0.
Foul by Connor Murray (Queen of the South).
Genséric Kusunga (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Owen Bell replaces Stephen Dobbie.
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Nelson (Dundee).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Lyndon Dykes.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Jack Lambert (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).
Attempt missed. Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Moore (Dundee).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Andrew Nelson replaces Craig Curran.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 3, Dundee 0. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Delay in match Andy Dales (Dundee) because of an injury.
Foul by Connor Murray (Queen of the South).
Andy Dales (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Barry Maguire (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Moore (Dundee).
Delay in match Darren O'Dea (Dundee) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Connor Murray (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Lambert (Dundee).
Attempt saved. Andy Dales (Dundee) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Barry Maguire.
Attempt missed. Jack Lambert (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Connor Murray (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nathan Ralph (Dundee).
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen of the South 2, Dundee 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Jack Lambert replaces Roarie Deacon.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen of the South 2, Dundee 0.
Foul by Andy Stirling (Queen of the South).