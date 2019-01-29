Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Aberdeen 4.
Stenhousemuir 1-4 Aberdeen: Pittodrie side into Scottish Cup last 16
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Aberdeen will have a chance to exorcise another Scottish Cup ghost in the last 16 after sweeping aside Stenhousemuir in their fourth-round replay.
The Scottish Premiership side lost on their last visit to Ochilview in 1995, but Niall McGinn, Sam Cosgrove and Greg Stewart scored before the interval.
Andy Munro netted for the League One hosts, but Ruaridh Donaldson headed into his own net to quash their hopes.
Aberdeen now host Queen of the South, who beat them in the 2008 semi-finals.
Twenty-four years have past since Aberdeen found infamy in this pocket of the central lowlands and the man who masterminded Stenhousemuir's win that day was watching on from the stands.
But the visitors started with a vibrancy and tenacity that was lacking in the 1-1 draw at Pittodrie 10 days ago.
Midfielder Lewis Ferguson forced a save from goalkeeper Graeme Smith and McGinn could only find the side netting on the rebound, but the Northern Irishman soon smashed in a Scott Wright cut-back to give Aberdeen an early nerve-settler.
It would be two before the half hour, Cosgrove dispatching his 12th of the season from the penalty spot after Smith had brought down Stewart.
It was an impressive first-half performance from the Premiership side, who made it three just before the break when Stewart cleverly flicked in his first goal since returning to the club this month.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis had to wait until the 52nd minute for anything of note to do, tipping over a Mark Ferry shot. But Stenhousemuir did pull a goal back from the resulting corner, as Munro headed in.
But any faint hopes of a comeback were ended when Donaldson inexplicably bulleted a Stewart cross off the underside of the bar and into his own goal.
'First half cost hosts' - analysis
Former Aberdeen captain and manager Willie Miller on Sportsound
If Stenhousemuir put the same effort, attitude and appetite into the first half, we'd have had a much closer game.
Aberdeen's quality showed through, but the League One side have got back quite a bit of respect with their second-half performance.
'It was pretty close to perfect' - reaction
Stenhousemuir manager Colin McMenamin: "It's probably my fault the way I set the team off but we sat off them too much early on.
"But we acquitted ourselves well in both games and it's made some money for the club, at least, so we can get on with the league campaign now."
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We got in front and the difference this time was we were far more clinical. It is what I would have expected of us.
"I was disappointed we didn't keep a clean sheet, but it was pretty close to perfect in terms of their approach, chances created and some of their play."
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Reid
- 22McBrearty
- 19Munro
- 3Donaldson
- 10Duthie
- 6Ferry
- 16DicksonBooked at 72mins
- 11Cook
- 15Halleran
- 9McGuigan
Substitutes
- 5Tena
- 7Gibbons
- 8Paterson
- 17McMinn
- 24McMenamin
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2LoganBooked at 8mins
- 4Considine
- 28Hoban
- 29Lowe
- 10McGinnSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 77'minutes
- 19Ferguson
- 3Shinnie
- 15WrightSubstituted forRossat 87'minutes
- 16CosgroveSubstituted forWilsonat 84'minutes
- 7Stewart
Substitutes
- 8Gleeson
- 9Wilson
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 17May
- 20Cerny
- 21Ball
- 33Ross
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 2,429
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Aberdeen 4.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Attempt blocked. Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Ethan Ross replaces Scott Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. James Wilson replaces Sam Cosgrove.
Attempt missed. Scott Wright (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Sean Dickson.
Attempt blocked. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Scott Wright (Aberdeen) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Niall McGinn.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Alan Reid.
Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Booking
Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen).
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Own Goal by Ruaridh Donaldson, Stenhousemuir. Stenhousemuir 1, Aberdeen 4.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.
Hand ball by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).
Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Aberdeen 3. Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Dickson following a corner.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Joe Lewis.
Attempt saved. Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).
Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 0, Aberdeen 3.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Aberdeen 3.
Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).