Stenhousemuir 1-4 Aberdeen: Pittodrie side into Scottish Cup last 16

Sam Cosgrove's penalty was his 10th goal in his last 10 games

Aberdeen will have a chance to exorcise another Scottish Cup ghost in the last 16 after sweeping aside Stenhousemuir in their fourth-round replay.

The Scottish Premiership side lost on their last visit to Ochilview in 1995, but Niall McGinn, Sam Cosgrove and Greg Stewart scored before the interval.

Andy Munro netted for the League One hosts, but Ruaridh Donaldson headed into his own net to quash their hopes.

Aberdeen now host Queen of the South, who beat them in the 2008 semi-finals.

Twenty-four years have past since Aberdeen found infamy in this pocket of the central lowlands and the man who masterminded Stenhousemuir's win that day was watching on from the stands.

But the visitors started with a vibrancy and tenacity that was lacking in the 1-1 draw at Pittodrie 10 days ago.

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson forced a save from goalkeeper Graeme Smith and McGinn could only find the side netting on the rebound, but the Northern Irishman soon smashed in a Scott Wright cut-back to give Aberdeen an early nerve-settler.

It would be two before the half hour, Cosgrove dispatching his 12th of the season from the penalty spot after Smith had brought down Stewart.

It was an impressive first-half performance from the Premiership side, who made it three just before the break when Stewart cleverly flicked in his first goal since returning to the club this month.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis had to wait until the 52nd minute for anything of note to do, tipping over a Mark Ferry shot. But Stenhousemuir did pull a goal back from the resulting corner, as Munro headed in.

But any faint hopes of a comeback were ended when Donaldson inexplicably bulleted a Stewart cross off the underside of the bar and into his own goal.

Andy Munro's goal was a consolation for Stenhousemuir

'First half cost hosts' - analysis

Former Aberdeen captain and manager Willie Miller on Sportsound

If Stenhousemuir put the same effort, attitude and appetite into the first half, we'd have had a much closer game.

Aberdeen's quality showed through, but the League One side have got back quite a bit of respect with their second-half performance.

'It was pretty close to perfect' - reaction

Stenhousemuir manager Colin McMenamin: "It's probably my fault the way I set the team off but we sat off them too much early on.

"But we acquitted ourselves well in both games and it's made some money for the club, at least, so we can get on with the league campaign now."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We got in front and the difference this time was we were far more clinical. It is what I would have expected of us.

"I was disappointed we didn't keep a clean sheet, but it was pretty close to perfect in terms of their approach, chances created and some of their play."