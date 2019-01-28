Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United

Against Leicester, Diogo Jota became the first Wolves player to score a top-flight hat-trick since 1977

TEAM NEWS

Wolves defender Willy Boly serves the final game of a three-match ban.

They made six changes at Shrewsbury and will recall key players such as Diogo Jota, Raul Jimenez and Rui Patricio.

Marko Arnautovic could make his first West Ham appearance since 12 January after signing a new contract, ending speculation he may leave this month.

The fit-again Ryan Fredericks could play his first league game for over two months, but Lucas Perez is ruled out after hurting his ankle on Saturday.

The Hammers made six changes for their FA Cup defeat against AFC Wimbledon and regular starters such as Lukasz Fabianski, Declan Rice and Felipe Anderson are likely to return.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: A point apart in the table and with almost identical records, there are some striking similarities between Wolves and West Ham.

Both have recorded impressive victories against the big six - Wolves against Tottenham and Chelsea, the Hammers against Arsenal and Manchester United.

But the fact that they are only in mid-table points to their inconsistency; had it not been for a stoppage-time Matt Doherty equaliser, Wolves could have been the victims of a humiliating weekend FA Cup exit - just as West Ham were against AFC Wimbledon.

Both sides come into this game having accumulated just seven points from their last six matches and, in truth, trying to predict the outcome of this particular tussle is nigh on impossible!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "We have played very good games and beaten the best teams but after that we haven't had the consistency to play the same way in three games in a row, except one time when we won four games in a row.

"We need to find that level of consistency going forward."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves won 1-0 at the London Stadium in September, but they have not beaten West Ham in a top-flight game at Molineux since a 2-1 victory in May 1982.

These sides have contested 59 league games over the last 99 years - but a Wolves win would complete the double over the Hammers for the first time.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have won five of their past nine league games (D1, L3).

They have conceded 18 goals at home, a tally exceeded by only four Premier League clubs.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have scored three stoppage-time winning goals in Premier League games this season (including the reverse fixture against West Ham), more than any other club.

Diogo Jota has five goals in his last five Premier League games, after failing to score in his first 13 appearances in the division.

Jota's three goals against Leicester saw him become the first player to score a top-flight hat-trick for Wolves since 1977, and the first Portuguese to net a treble in the Premier League since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008.

West Ham United