Newcastle United v Manchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (right) will take charge of his 100th Premier League game on Tuesday

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle made seven changes for Saturday's FA Cup defeat by Watford and will recall a number of key players, including top scorer Salomon Rondon.

The Magpies will assess Mohamed Diame, who is nursing a hip problem.

Manchester City will monitor Benjamin Mendy, who missed the last game after complaining of a swollen knee following his comeback from injury at Burton.

Vincent Kompany is again unavailable because of a muscle problem that has ruled him out of the last six games.

City made four changes for Saturday's FA Cup win against Burnley, and players such as David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte are likely to return to the starting line-up.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Pep Guardiola takes charge of his 100th Premier League game, having seen his Manchester City side score 29 goals in all competitions since they last conceded.

Rafael Benitez, meanwhile, still cuts a frustrated figure as he is yet to welcome a new face to boost a Newcastle team who have lost eight league games at home already.

The reigning champions have the extra incentive of being able to reduce the gap to one point at the top of the table before Liverpool face Leicester on Wednesday, as the psychological part of the season hots up.

The hosts will have to defy history as well as form to secure anything at St James' Park - Newcastle have taken only three points from the last 66 on offer against City.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez: "Each manager is managing the team he has, depending on the characteristics of his players.

"If you have top players you attack. But we need balance. One point could make all the difference, and goal difference is important for us as you have seen."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on whether playing before or after Liverpool is advantageous: "When we play later, when we play early, the only chance we have is to win the games. If we don't it's almost over.

"We have the pressure and feel the pressure but we have to handle it.

"There are many points left to win. We can't think too much about that and think what we have to do."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are winless in their last 22 Premier League games against Manchester City (D3, L19). It is both the Magpies' longest winless run and City's longest unbeaten streak against a particular top-flight opponent.

The Magpies' last league win against City came on 24 September 2005, with Michael Owen scoring the only goal at St James' Park.

Newcastle did, however, win a League Cup game at the Etihad Stadium in October 2014.

Newcastle United

The Magpies have lost all eight of their league games this season against teams currently in the top six, though all but two of those defeats were by a single-goal margin.

Victory against Cardiff ended a run of five league matches without a win for Newcastle, who can secure successive top-flight victories for the first time since November.

The Magpies have won four of their last six Premier League home games against sides starting the day in the top two.

They have lost all 11 league matches this season in which they have conceded the opening goal.

Newcastle's opponents have not received a red card in any of the Magpies' last 152 Premier League fixtures, with Newcastle themselves having 18 players dismissed in those games.

Rafael Benitez has lost only one of his nine Premier League home matches as a manager against Manchester City (W4, D4), with that defeat coming last season.

Manchester City