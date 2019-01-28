Huddersfield Town v Everton

Aaron Mooy has not played for Huddersfield since 8 December because of damaged medial ligaments

TEAM NEWS

Jan Siewert's first match as Huddersfield Town's head coach could coincide with the return of key midfielder Aaron Mooy after seven weeks out with a knee ligament injury.

Abdelhamid Sabiri is also back in training but the game comes too soon for Philip Billing and Danny Williams.

Everton remain without Phil Jagielka, while Yerry Mina is a major doubt because of a foot problem.

Idrissa Gueye is expected to play after the club turned down a bid from PSG.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: It sounds daft but bear with me. Huddersfield Town look nailed on certainties for relegation but the mood might be better there than it is at Everton right now.

Another early FA Cup exit, coupled with an all too familiar inconsistent league campaign, has deepened despondency at Goodison Park.

While Evertonians expect better, Huddersfield's ambitions are less lofty.

Just getting into the top flight was a monumental achievement, staying there every bit as impressive. They need a minor miracle to survive again but criticism of head coach David Wagner was scarce, sadness at his departure sincere and now there's intrigue over what Jan Siewert will bring to the table.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert: "I got to know the players very well [at last week's training camp] in Portugal. The togetherness is there and great to see.

"It's a progress that will take time, but the players have really understood my idea of football so far. It's great to see how open minded they are to new things.

"I've already experienced the John Smith's Stadium atmosphere once, but I'm really excited to feel it tomorrow."

Everton manager Marco Silva on recent poor form: "I am not happy with the last month and a half, but I am not panicking. We as a club cannot panic - even if we are not happy, even if the fans are disappointed.

"I am also, but I am not panicking because we as a club cannot panic if we want to do the right things in the future."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield are winless in 10 attempts against Everton in all competitions since a 1-0 top-flight victory in March 1956 (D5, L5).

Everton have kept a clean sheet in three of their past four top-flight meetings with Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have lost nine of their past 10 Premier League matches, drawing the other.

They have the worst home record in the division, losing their last five at the John Smith's Stadium and earning just five points out of a possible 36.

The Terriers have scored six goals in their last 17 Premier League home games, and never more than once in any of those fixtures.

Failure to score against Everton would ensure Huddersfield equal the top-flight record for fewest goals scored after 13 home matches of a season - five by Arsenal in 1912-13.

Since the start of last season, Huddersfield have failed to score in 32 Premier League matches - nine more than any other side.

Their tally of 11 points is the third lowest after 23 fixtures of a Premier League campaign. Derby County had seven points at this stage in 2007-08, and Sunderland had nine in 2005-06.

Huddersfield are yet to win a midweek Premier League fixture - drawing six, losing two and conceding 20 goals.

Jan Siewert will be just the third German to manage in the Premier League. Felix Magath and Jurgen Klopp both drew their first game in the competition.

Everton