Arsenal v Cardiff City

Cardiff players will pay tribute to missing striker Emiliano Sala ahead of Tuesday's kick-off

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal expect to be without Sokratis for at least a fortnight because of an ankle problem sustained during Friday's FA Cup defeat by Manchester United.

Fellow central defender Laurent Koscielny bruised his jaw in that tie and is also likely to miss out.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock must decide which players are in the right frame of mind to be involved following the disappearance of Emiliano Sala.

Sean Morrison remains out following an appendicitis operation.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery: "Our focus now is very clear: the Premier League. We're also going to play the Europa League with big motivation. It's one way to the Champions League.

"We need to be concentrated for the three points like we were against Chelsea."

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock on the disappearance of club record signing Emiliano Sala: "It has been a traumatic week and even now I can't get my head around the situation.

"It's impossible to sleep. I've been in football management for 40 years and it's by far the most difficult week in my career, by an absolute mile.

"It's probably hit me me harder than anyone else as I've met the lad and talked to him for the last six to eight weeks."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in 14 competitive meetings, winning all three of their Premier League fixtures against Cardiff.

The Bluebirds have lost their last six away games against Arsenal in all competitions.

Cardiff's only two top-flight victories in this fixture both came in the 1960-61 season.

Arsenal

The Gunners have won five successive Premier League home games, and are unbeaten in their past 11 at the Emirates Stadium (W9, D2).

Arsenal have won 32 and drawn one of their 33 home matches against sides in the relegation zone since a defeat by West Ham in April 2007.

They are also undefeated in their 23 most recent league encounters at the Emirates against promoted sides, winning 20 and keeping 14 clean sheets.

Arsenal could keep consecutive Premier League clean sheets for only the second time this season.

Aaron Ramsey began his career at Cardiff City, scoring one goal in 16 Championship appearances in 2007-08 before joining Arsenal. He returned to Cardiff on loan in 2010-11, netting one goal in six league matches.

Cardiff City