Bolton Wanderers v Reading

Reading have won only one of their six games since Jose Gomes took charge of the team

Bolton defenders David Wheater, Marc Wilson and Jonathan Grounds are all doubtful for the game against Reading.

Wheater has a knee injury, Wilson is recovering from a dead leg and loanee Grounds missed the FA Cup defeat by Bristol City because of illness.

Reading will almost certainly be without defender Tiago Ilori, who looks set to leave the club.

Loan signings Nelson Oliveira, Emiliano Martinez and Matt Miazga are available and hoping to make their debuts.

Match facts