Championship
Bolton20:00Reading
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Reading

Reading boss Jose Gomes
Reading have won only one of their six games since Jose Gomes took charge of the team
Bolton defenders David Wheater, Marc Wilson and Jonathan Grounds are all doubtful for the game against Reading.

Wheater has a knee injury, Wilson is recovering from a dead leg and loanee Grounds missed the FA Cup defeat by Bristol City because of illness.

Reading will almost certainly be without defender Tiago Ilori, who looks set to leave the club.

Loan signings Nelson Oliveira, Emiliano Martinez and Matt Miazga are available and hoping to make their debuts.

Match facts

  • Following a 1-0 win in this season's reverse fixture, Bolton are looking to record their first league double over Reading since 2007-08, when both were in the Premier League.
  • Reading are unbeaten in their last four league games away at Bolton (W1 D3), and came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in this fixture last season.
  • Bolton have kept just one clean sheet in their last 20 matches in all competitions (W2 D4 L14).
  • Reading have won just once in their last 23 away games in all competitions (D8 L14).
  • Bolton have attempted just 37 shots on target in home Championship games this season - only Ipswich have had fewer (36).
  • Six of the seven goals conceded by Reading in the Championship under Jose Manuel Gomes have been scored in the first half, and none later than the 48th minute.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29176649311857
2Norwich29159554381654
3Sheff Utd29156848311751
4West Brom28148657352250
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Blackburn29111084041-143
9Nottm Forest29101274233942
10Aston Villa29101275346742
11Swansea28117103732540
12Hull29117114138340
13Birmingham2891274033739
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2991193337-438
16Preston2999114545036
17Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
18Brentford28810104339434
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2985162944-1529
21Rotherham29510142848-2025
22Reading2858153143-1223
23Bolton2857161842-2422
24Ipswich2939172350-2718
View full Championship table

