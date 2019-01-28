Swansea City v Birmingham City

Swansea's Tom Carroll could make his first appearance since October against Birmingham City

Tom Carroll could make his first appearance since October when Swansea host Birmingham City.

Wilfried Bony, who has been linked with a move away from the club, may be left out again after missing the FA Cup win over Gillingham.

Birmingham City could give a debut to Kerim Mrabti, who recently joined on a free transfer from Djurgardens IF.

David Davis is back in full training after a broken ankle in pre-season but not yet ready to return to action.

Match facts