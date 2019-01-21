Tuesday's back pages 21 Jan From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/46954885 Read more about sharing. In the Daily Star, "Hazard u-turn" In the Daily Mirror, "You're getting the sack" In the Daily Express, "I still believe in Spurs," says Mauricio Pochettino In the Guardian, "Harmony at the Den" In the Daily Telegraph sports supplement, "Terror warning for sport over drones" In the Times, "Sarri in Chelsea peace talks"