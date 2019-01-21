Tuesday's back pages

Daily Star
In the Daily Star, "Hazard u-turn"
Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, "You're getting the sack"
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, "I still believe in Spurs," says Mauricio Pochettino
Guardian
In the Guardian, "Harmony at the Den"
Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph sports supplement, "Terror warning for sport over drones"
The Times
In the Times, "Sarri in Chelsea peace talks"

