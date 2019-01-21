Wrexham ban six supporters for 'various offences' in Dover Athletic game

Wrexham's Racecourse Ground stadium holds just over 10,000 supporters

Wrexham AFC have banned six spectators for "various offences" committed during the home match against Dover Athletic.

An investigation into alleged incidents of "discriminatory behaviour" was launched following the National League game on 5 January at the Racecourse.

Four fans received five-year bans, one for three years and another for a year.

"Wrexham AFC and its supporters will not tolerate any form of discriminatory or anti-social behaviour," the club said in a statement.

"These banning orders have been issued for various offences which contravene the terms of entry to our stadium.

"The banning orders issued not only exclude these individuals from Wrexham AFC home matches, but from all stadium events held at the Racecourse Ground along with club away travel and priority booking for away games."

The football club's probe was carried out alongside an ongoing investigation by North Wales Police into "alleged racist and other unacceptable behaviour".

Wrexham confirmed the banning orders are subject to an appeal process.