Joe Montemurro: Arsenal Women rule out manager for vacant Australia role

Joe Montemurro oversaw Arsenal's Continental Tyres League Cup win in 2018

Arsenal have ruled out the possibility of women's team manager Joe Montemurro taking up the newly-vacant Australia Women head coach role.

The 49-year-old was linked with the post after Alen Stajcic was sacked for an "unsatisfactory" team environment.

Australian Montemurro, who signed a new long-term deal in October, is said to be very happy coaching the Gunners.

Football Federation Australia have said they want an interim coach to lead the team through this summer's World Cup.

Arsenal are currently second in the Women's Super League, one point behind Manchester City with a game in hand.

Australia were one of the six seeded nations for the draw for this summer's tournament in France and will face Italy, Brazil and Jamaica in Group C.