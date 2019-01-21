Hibernian: Genoa midfielder Stephane Omeonga's delight at loan deal

Stephane Omeonga, left, playing against Juventus last year

Genoa midfielder Stephane Omeonga says a presentation of what is expected of him helped sell him on Hibernian.

The Belgian Under-21 international will spend the rest of the season on loan at Easter Road after 22 games in Serie A for Cesare Prandelli's men.

Omeonga, 22, goes straight into the squad to face Motherwell on Wednesday.

"I've known of the interest for about a month and the club pushed hard to get me, which made a real impression," he said.

"I also received a presentation that went into real detail about what I could expect and what Hibernian expects of me. I've never seen that kind of thing before.

"So, from that and what I've seen for myself, I think I will really enjoy playing here and suit the way the team likes to play."

Head coach Neil Lennon said Omeonga will bring energy to the Hibs midfield as he strives for consistency in the second half of the Scottish Premiership season.

"We've watched a lot of him and we think he can add a lot to the group in terms of his energy, dynamism and willingness to go box to box," he said.

"He's not scared to put a foot in to try and win the ball back. We think he'll complement those around him and give us a different kind of option.

"We're all happy to have him here."