Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo charged for celebration in 4-3 win over Leicester

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was sent to the stands for his part in celebrating the winner

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been charged with misconduct after running on to the pitch to celebrate his side's winner against Leicester.

Nuno was sent off for his actions after Diogo Jota completed his hat-trick in injury time to earn a 4-3 victory in the Premier League on Saturday.

"I was sent off for it and it is the right decision," he told Match of the Day.

The Football Association says Nuno has until 18:00 GMT on Thursday to respond.