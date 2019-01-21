Raith Rovers: Stark's Park pitch damaged by 'pyrotechnic devices'

Stark's Park in 2017

Raith Rovers have said "pyrotechnic devices" thrown on to the pitch during Saturday's cup win over Dunfermline caused damage to "four separate areas" of the Stark's Park surface.

Rovers intend to ban those involved and seek compensation.

The club added one person has been arrested.

Lewis Vaughan scored a hat-trick as Raith reached the Scottish Cup last 16 and they have been drawn to face Hibernian next month.

'Gross stupidity'

"The cost and inconvenience of [repairs] is, as yet, unclear as we are awaiting inspection by specialists," the League One club said in a statement.

"Of greater concern was the potential for injury caused by the devices' activation in the stand; these devices deliver significant risk, not just through burns but the effect the smoke has on those with breathing problems and the panic it can cause to young and vulnerable fans. This was gross stupidity.

"The costs are not just limited to repairs, of course; there is the potential for action by the SFA and additional costs associated with providing more stewards and specific training to respond to this type of incident."