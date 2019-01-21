Joe Powell: Northampton sign West Ham United midfielder on loan

Joe Powell has scored seven goals in 12 games for West Ham's under-23s this season

League Two Northampton Town have signed West Ham midfielder Joe Powell on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut for the Hammers as a substitute in their 8-0 Carabao Cup win over Macclesfield Town in September.

Powell has yet to make a league appearance for the Premier League side, but has played for West Ham's under-21 team in the EFL Trophy.

"Joe is a talented, creative midfield player," said manager Keith Curle.

"Joe has a fantastic attitude, a hunger to do well and he is excited by the challenge of regular league football and doing well for us," Curle added to the Northampton Town website.

