Scotland 1-2 Iceland: Shelley Kerr says side have 'learnt a lot' from La Manga trip

Scotland lost to both Iceland and Norway in La Manga

Shelley Kerr says her Scotland side have "learnt a lot" from this month's World Cup warm-up matches, after Iceland triumphed 2-1 in La Manga.

Elin Metta Jensen scored twice in five second-half minutes before Lana Clelland registered a late consolation for the Scots.

Kerr's side lost 3-1 to Norway last week.

"We were always coming here to experiment, playing three different formations as well," said Kerr.

"We've learnt a lot and the past two games have answered some of the questions we've asked of the squad.

"I thought we dominated the first half without creating too many chances but they started the second half better than us and had more energy. The first goal put them on the front foot and we didn't really recover.

"I don't think they're a better team than us but we experimented over the two games, starting 20 different players which is a huge positive as you wouldn't normally get the chance to do that."

Clelland's goal, a curling shot from the edge of the box, was her third for her country and Kerr utilised much of her bench over the two games in Spain.

"The camp has been great for team dynamics and it's also been a huge learning experience for the players who received game time, to see what it's like playing against top teams," added Kerr.

"It's important in the build up to the World Cup that our selection is right going forward so it was good to experiment."