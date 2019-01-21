Scottish Women's Football to expand second tier in 2020

There will be two more teams included in the SWPL from next season, playing in the second tier

Scottish Women's Football will expand the second tier of the game to 10 teams from eight in 2020.

There will be no relegation this season from Scottish Women's Premier League Two, instead one team from the north and south divisions promoted.

"With the development of increasingly ambitious clubs, it is important that our structures reflect that," said SWF executive officer, Fiona McIntyre.

"We are delighted with how the format of the SWPL has worked."

The changes were agreed at the governing body's AGM on 19 January and McIntyre added that more moves are afoot.

"We see 2019 as a year of having significant consultation with our members about the structure of our game. As it continues to grow, we know we need to adapt to meet that demand."

The new SWPL season gets underway on 10 February.