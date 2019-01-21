Wales: Ryan Giggs' side to host Belarus in September friendly

Wales beat Belarus 1-0 in 2001 in their last meeting in Cardiff, with John Hartson scoring the winner

Wales will play an international friendly at home against Belarus on Tuesday, 10 September.

This will be Wales' second home match that month, as they face Azerbaijan in a Euro 2020 qualifying match four days earlier on Friday, 6 September.

The Football Association of Wales says it will confirm the venue for the friendly "in due course".

Wales have played Belarus on four occasions, winning on three occasions and losing once.

Wales' current manager, Ryan Giggs, scored in a 2-1 Euro 2000 qualifying victory in Minsk in 1999.