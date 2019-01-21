Harry Arter: Bournemouth midfielder to continue Cardiff City loan

From the section

Harry Arter (right) has made 21 appearances for the Bluebirds this season

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter is set to continue his season-long loan at Cardiff City amid reported interest from Watford.

Bournemouth have reassured Cardiff they have no interest in recalling the Republic of Ireland international.

Premier League Watford and Championship side Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the 29-year-old.

A Cardiff spokesman said: "There is a [recall] clause, which at the moment they are not exercising."

He added: "Bournemouth have informed Cardiff City of that."

Arter missed Cardiff's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Newcastle with injury. The transfer window closes at the end of the month.