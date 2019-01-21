Yannick Bolasie: Everton winger cancels Aston Villa loan

DR Congo international Yannick Bolasie is yet to play for Everton under Marco Silva

Yannick Bolasie has returned to Everton after the winger chose to cut short his loan at Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old started only nine games for Villa after moving on loan from Goodison Park last summer.

The former Crystal Palace winger scored twice and his last appearance was Saturday's 2-2 draw with Hull.

"Yannick Bolasie is returning to Everton after the player exercised an option to return to his parent club," said a Villa statement.

"The club would like to thank Yannick for his contribution to Aston Villa during his loan spell and wish him all the best in his future career."