League One: Barnsley sign FC United of Manchester winger Elliot Simoes

Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel has guided his team to fifth place in the League One table

Barnsley have signed Portuguese winger Elliot Simoes from FC United of Manchester for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old has joined Daniel Stendel's side on a three-and-a-half-year contract after scoring twice in 23 games for the non-league club.

Simoes spent time with at Benfica and Sporting Lisbon before moving to Manchester in his early teens.

Barnsley chief executive Gautam Ganaye confirmed he would "offer competition for first-team places straight away".

Simoes said: "It's probably the best thing that's happened in my life.

"I was heading to FC United training as normal, then I got a call telling me that Barnsley wanted to sign me.

"The only worry you ever have is meeting new people and leaving home, but everyone has been great with me so far. I can't wait to get playing now."

Barnsley have also signed 20-year-old Uruguayan striker Mateo Aramburu on a deal until the summer, with the free agent added to their under-23 squad.

