Elias Sorensen: Blackpool sign Newcastle United striker on loan

Elias Sorensen (right) has been a regular scorer for Newcastle's under-23s

Blackpool have signed teenage Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen on loan until the end of the season.

Denmark Under-21 international Sorensen has scored 19 goals for Newcastle Under-23s this season, including four in the Football League Trophy.

Sorensen, 19, follows in the footsteps of United teammate Sean Longstaff, who joined Blackpool on loan last season.

He said: "I spoke to Sean and he liked it when he was here. I thought it would be a great opportunity for me as well."

Sorensen added: "I'm excited to see what it brings. Hopefully I can get a few games in League One and show what I'm capable of."

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips added: "Elias has just returned from international duty, where he scored twice for Denmark's under-21s in two games against Mexico, adding to what has already been an impressive first half of the season.

"We had a similar arrangement with Sean Longstaff last season and it's been great to watch his development since, making his Premier League debut at Anfield and playing more games since. Hopefully Elias can have a similar impact with us."

