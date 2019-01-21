Steve Clarke: Kilmarnock boss 'happy to run' with current squad

Media playback is not supported on this device What a goal! Kilmarnock's Stuart Findlay scores cup cracker

Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock v Rangers Venue: Rugby Park Date: Wednesday, 23 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke is willing "to run with what I've already got" if he is unable to bring players to the club in the final 10 days of the January transfer window.

Greg Stewart spent the first half of the season on loan at Killie but was recalled by Birmingham City before joining Aberdeen on loan until May.

Killie are third in the Premiership and host Rangers on Wednesday.

"I have every faith in the players I have in the building," said Clarke.

"We are always looking at the market. For us it is more difficult. We don't have thousands of pounds to throw at players, we don't buy players so I am looking at the loan market, the free transfer market.

"If I feel I can bring someone into help the squad, that's what I will do."

Earlier this month Rugby Park winger Jordan Jones signed a pre-contract with Rangers, currently second, but is contracted at Killie until the summer.

Last week, Clarke said "if fans boo Jordan, then they're booing me as well because, if I select Jordan, then they're criticising my selection".

And the Rugby Park boss said on Monday: "If Jordan is fit and ready to go and I want to use him then that's what I will do.

"He is a Kilmarnock player, he has sorted his future out which is good for him. But I think he is a good player, an important player for my team so if I decide that he is going to start on Wednesday night then he is going to start.

"I have no worries about Jordan whatsoever."