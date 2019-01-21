Gavin Peers: Glentoran sign former Sligo Rovers and Derry City defender

Peers played for Derry City during the 2018 League of Ireland season

Glentoran have signed former Sligo Rovers captain Gavin Peers.

The 33-year-old centre-half, who won the Premier Division league title and a Setanta Cup with Sligo, spent last season at Derry City.

Dublin-born Peers was at Blackburn Rovers and Mansfield before returning to Ireland to join Sligo, where he won six trophies in 11 years.

"I'm delighted to get such an experienced player in," Glens boss Gary Smyth told the club website.

"Gavin's career has been laced with success, no matter what club he was with.

"Obviously his most successful time was at Sligo, where he won the league and three FAI Cup medals and made almost 350 appearances.

"He'll bring a wealth of experience to our defence and to the team in general."

Smyth was promoted from his coaching role at the Oval to the manager's position earlier this month after Ronnie McFall resigned.

Peers becomes his third signing, having previously added strikers Darren Murray and Lukasz Gwiazda to his squad.

The Glens secured a second successive Irish Premiership win with victory over Newry City at the weekend, while their next match is away to major rivals Linfield.