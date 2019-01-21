Arthur Gnahoua: Carlisle United sign midfielder following release by Shrewsbury Town

Arthur Gnahoua scored once in his seven games out on loan with AFC Fylde

Carlisle United have signed Arthur Gnahoua on a short-term deal until the end of the season following his release by Shrewsbury Town.

The 25-year-old ex-Macclesfield Town and Kidderminster Harriers midfielder featured regularly after being signed by Paul Hurst for Shrewsbury in 2017.

But he lost his place under Hurst's replacement John Askey and was allowed out on loan to AFC Fylde in November.

His current contract has been cancelled by Shrewsbury, allowing him to move on.

Gnahoua, of French-Ivorian descent, who began his career with Stalybridge Celtic in 2010, also had short spells with Whitehawk, Colwyn Bay and CF Gava in Spain.

He is the first signing made for Carlisle, who stand fourth in League Two, by new boss Steven Pressley who took over last week.

