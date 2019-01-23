Gonzalo Higuain: Name the players to move from Italy to Chelsea

Higuain has scored six goals in 15 Serie A games for Milan this season

Gonzalo Higuain has joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus, cutting short his temporary stay at AC Milan.

The Argentine will stay at Stamford Bridge until the end of the season, ending their search for a striker in this January window.

The 32-year-old is the 24th player involved in a transfer - either permanent or loan - from Italy to the Blues. But can you name the rest?

