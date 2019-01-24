Name the 2015 League Cup final teams
Chelsea and Tottenham will battle it out at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, 24 January for a place in the final of the Carabao Cup.
Spurs lead 1-0 from the first leg of their semi-final thanks to a Harry Kane penalty at Wembley.
In 2015, the two met in the final of the competition, with the Blues winning 2-0 at what is currently Tottenham's temporary home.
But can you name the 22 players who started that game? We've given you a few clues and four minutes to get them all...
Can you name the teams from the 2015 League Cup final?
