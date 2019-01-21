Dan Scarr: Walsall sign Birmingham defender on two-and-a-half-year deal

Dan Scarr scored twice in Stourbridge's run to the FA Cup third round in 2016-17

Walsall have signed defender Dan Scarr from Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old centre-back, who made his name in non-league football with Stourbridge, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

He made 26 appearances during a loan spell with Wycombe last season, helping them win promotion from League Two.

He said: "Hopefully, I can add a winning mentality and help the side pick up a few good results."

Scarr signed for Birmingham in 2017 after starring in Stourbridge's run to the third round of the FA Cup, scoring against Wycombe in a 2-1 defeat.

The Birmingham fan, who made only one first-team appearance for the club in the EFL Cup, is Walsall's fifth January signing.

Walsall manager Dean Keates said: "He's come from non-league football and earned the right to get a move to the Blues.

"He had a good loan period last season at Wycombe and wants to progress his career, get out and get playing.

"He's at the point now where he wants to play week in, week out and establish himself in the first team. He's desperate to get playing."