Confederation Cup: Kenya's Gor Mahia set for group-phase draw

Goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch made several crucial saves for Kenyan side Gor Mahia in the Confederation Cup

Kenya's Gor Mahia held on for a 0-0 draw at New Star in Cameroon on Sunday to reach the Confederation Cup group phase for the second successive season.

The Kenyan team won the play-off 2-1 on aggregate after their win in east Africa last weekend.

Gor Mahia's keeper Boniface Oluoch was constantly in action, who survived despite lacking suspended defenders Joash Onyango and Haron Shakava.

Raja Casablanca of Morocco edged out African Stars of Namibia with a narrow 1-0 win Marrakech to complete 2-1 overall victory.

The win came thanks to a goal from captain and centre-back Badr Badoun as headed home a Abderrahim Achchakir free-kick.

An eventful second half for the Raja captain continued nine minutes from time when he was yellow-carded, and a player from each side was sent off during stoppage time.

Record three-time Confederation Cup winners CS Sfaxien of Tunisia coasted to a 3-0 home victory over Vipers SC of Uganda in Sfax after a goalless first leg.

Alaa Marzouki and Firas Chaouat netted in the opening half and Angola's Manucho, once on the books of Manchester United, completed the scoring during stoppage time.

Zambian side Nkana FC earned a 3-0 aggregate win after they drew 0-0 away to San Pedro of the Ivory Coast.

San Pedro did their chances of overcoming a 3-0 first-leg deficit no favours when they missed a 35th-minute penalty in Abidjan.

KCCA of Uganda came much closer to wiping out a 3-0 first-leg loss by defeating AS Otoho Oyo of Congo Brazzaville 2-0 on a rain-soaked Kampala pitch.

Patrick Kaddu and a late penalty from Allan Okello were not enough for the Ugandan side.

Asante Kotoko of Ghana and Enugu Rangers of Nigeria both secured home wins.

Kotoko brought a 3-2 lead over Coton Sport back from Cameroon and were leading 2-0 in Kumasi thanks to goals from Amos Frimpong and Maxwell Baakoh.

Despite a late goal from Coton's Oumarou Sali on 86 minutes the Ghanaian side prevailed 5-3 on aggregate.

Enugu, won 2-1 on the road, fell behind at home to Bantu FC of Lesotho before goals from Ajani Ibrahim and Godwin Aguda secured another 2-1 win to make it 4-2 overall.

Algeria's NA Hussein Dey beat visiting Libyan side Al Ahly Benghazi 3-1 to seal a 3-2 overall win.

Abderaouf Chouiter scored the opener for the Algerians and the Libyans drew level just after half-time when Imad Azzi put the ball into his own net.

Two goals from Ahmed Gasmi, including a penalty, earned a place in the group stage for the Algerians.