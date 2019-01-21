Jan Siewert: Huddersfield expected to name new manager within 24 hours

Jan Siewert is the second-team coach at Bundesliga side Borussia Dormund

Huddersfield are expected to appoint their new manager in the next 24 hours.

It is anticipated Borussia Dortmund's second-team coach Jan Siewert will succeed David Wagner, who left the Premier League's bottom side by mutual consent on 14 January.

The players have two days off following Sunday's 3-0 loss to Manchester City and the club want the new boss in place to take training on Wednesday.

The Terriers approached German Siewert, 36, at the end of last week.

He was not present at a charity match his team played on Saturday.

Huddersfield are 10 points from safety and have taken only one point from the past 10 league games.