Ngozi Ebere: Nigerian ready for 'new challenge' in Norway

Nigeria international defender Ngozi Ebere

Nigeria defender Ngozi Ebere says she welcomes the challenge of playing in a highly competitive league after signing for Norwegian club Arna Bjomar on a year-long deal.

The 27-year-old, who joins from Cypriot team Barcelona FA, had a two year stint at French club Paris Saint-Germain between 2015 and 2017.

"This is a new challenge in a highly competitive league," Ebere, who won three straight African women's titles with Nigeria in 2014, 2016 and 2018, said.

"As a professional you want to keep testing yourself among the best, right now I am prepared for that."

Arna Bjomar, based on the west coast of Norway was recommended to her by the Super Falcons' Swedish manager Thomas Dennerby, according to a club statement.

"Ngozi is a defender and her choice was made on the recommendations of Nigeria's Swedish national team coach," the Toppserien outfit said.

"She knows that Bergen is well known for among other things, its rainy weather, but she's looking forward to coming to Norway."

Ebere becomes the second Nigerian to join the club after former international goalkeeper Precious Dede - who had a short spell in 2009 as replacement for then injured Erika Skarbø.

A former youth international, she started her professional career at Rivers Angels where she won the 2014 League and FA Cup double, in her native Port Harcourt.

She has scored once in 20 appearances at senior level and represented Nigeria at the 2015 Fifa Women's World Cup in Canada.