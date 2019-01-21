Ashley Cole: Derby County sign veteran ex-England defender

Ashley Cole won both major European trophies with Chelsea in back-to-back seasons

Derby County have signed former England left-back Ashley Cole on a deal until the end of the season.

The 38-year-old, who won 107 caps for his country, is reunited with former Chelsea and international team-mate Frank Lampard, now Derby manager.

Cole featured in 32 games for US Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy last season before leaving in October.

He made 384 Premier League appearances for Arsenal and Chelsea, and also played for Roma in Serie A.

London-born Cole was described by Lampard as the "best English left-back of the recent generation", and has enjoyed a career laden with trophies.

He won the Champions League and Europa League with Chelsea, and also lifted three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and a League Cup.

Even at the age of 38, which would make him the oldest player to feature in the Championship this season, Lampard is satisfied Cole can be an effective signing.

"He's a fantastic player, a quality left-back, and he also brings great experience to the dressing room," Lampard told the club website.

"I know him very well from our time together at Chelsea, and with England, and I also know what he can bring to the group and the influence he will have.

"Ashley is in good shape, which doesn't surprise me because he's an excellent professional, and he will compete for a place in the side like every other player here.

"I've made my feelings known over the last couple of days just how highly I think of Ashley and I have no doubt whatsoever he will be a positive addition to our squad."

Cole joins a Derby side pushing for promotion to the Premier League, with the Rams sixth in the table after Saturday's win against Reading.

