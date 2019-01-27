Match ends, Bristol City Women FC 2, Yeovil Town Ladies 1.
Bristol City Women 2-1 Yeovil Town Ladies: Vixens move up to fifth
Bristol City won for the third time in four unbeaten Women's Super League games as they fought back to beat West Country rivals Yeovil Town.
Struggling visitors Yeovil took the lead when Annie Heatherson turned the ball in shortly after half-time.
But Lucy Graham levelled from the penalty spot after Emily Donovan's handball, before Rosella Ayane's deflected winner looped in.
The Glovers stay bottom after a sixth straight league defeat.
Yeovil - who are three points from safety - lost by a 2-1 scoreline for the seventh time in 13 matches this term, as they were left to rue another narrow loss in a competitive game.
In-form Bristol City climb to fifth above Reading following the Royals' loss at home to Arsenal.
Line-ups
Bristol City Women
- 1Baggaley
- 2Dykes
- 6Kerkdijk
- 3Evans
- 7Pattinson
- 5Brown
- 20Biesmans
- 8Humphrey
- 14Graham
- 10RutherfordSubstituted forHarrisonat 60'minutes
- 17Ayane
Substitutes
- 9Kemppi
- 13Cummings
- 15Harrison
- 16Payne
- 18Wilson
- 23Robinson
- 27Woolley
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 1Walsh
- 15BuxtonSubstituted forSymeat 80'minutes
- 6Short
- 12Mason
- 3Alexander
- 8Horwood
- 14DonovanSubstituted forCousinsat 88'minutes
- 9Heatherson
- 16Evans
- 25McLauchlan
- 26BloomfieldSubstituted forFergussonat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Goddard
- 4Syme
- 5Cousins
- 7Fergusson
- 10Gaylor
- 23Howard
- Attendance:
- 616
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City Women FC 2, Yeovil Town Ladies 1.
Attempt saved. Lucy Graham (Bristol City Women FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Olivia Fergusson (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Bristol City Women FC. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.
Corner, Bristol City Women FC. Conceded by Bonnie Horwood.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Nicola Cousins replaces Emily Donovan.
Corner, Bristol City Women FC. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Corner, Yeovil Town Ladies. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.
Attempt missed. Lucy Graham (Bristol City Women FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Emily Syme replaces Charlotte Buxton.
Foul by Loren Dykes (Bristol City Women FC).
Emily Donovan (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Julie Biesmans (Bristol City Women FC) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City Women FC 2, Yeovil Town Ladies 1. Rosella Ayane (Bristol City Women FC) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Corner, Bristol City Women FC. Conceded by Charlotte Buxton.
Delay in match Danique Kerkdijk (Bristol City Women FC) because of an injury.
Frankie Brown (Bristol City Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emily Donovan (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Charlotte Buxton (Yeovil Town Ladies) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City Women FC. Abigail Harrison replaces Ella Rutherford.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Olivia Fergusson replaces Erin Bloomfield.
Foul by Ella Rutherford (Bristol City Women FC).
Rachel McLauchlan (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Charlotte Buxton (Yeovil Town Ladies) because of an injury.
Foul by Ella Rutherford (Bristol City Women FC).
Charlotte Buxton (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City Women FC 1, Yeovil Town Ladies 1. Lucy Graham (Bristol City Women FC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Emily Donovan (Yeovil Town Ladies) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Lucy Graham (Bristol City Women FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City Women FC 0, Yeovil Town Ladies 1. Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Megan Alexander.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bristol City Women FC 0, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bristol City Women FC 0, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.
Attempt saved. Lucy Graham (Bristol City Women FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Julie Biesmans (Bristol City Women FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Lucy Graham (Bristol City Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hannah Short (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Attempt blocked. Carla Humphrey (Bristol City Women FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.