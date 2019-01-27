Match ends, Chelsea FC Women 2, Birmingham City Women 3.
Chelsea Women 2-3 Birmingham City Women: Ellen White wins thriller late on
Birmingham City came from behind to win for new boss Marta Tejedor at Women's Super League title-chasing Chelsea as Kingsmeadow witnessed its second shock result inside 24 hours.
Chelsea, who began the day three points off top spot, took an early lead through Erin Cuthbert's diving header.
But, after Emma Follis equalised, Lucy Quinn then put City ahead on the hour.
Cuthbert levelled for Chelsea but Ellen White looped home Charlie Wellings' dipping right-wing cross to win it.
In new Birmingham manager Tejedor's first match in charge, that completed as big a surprise result as AFC Wimbledon's FA Cup win over West Ham United the night before.
Chelsea, who were without England centre-back Millie Bright and started with Fran Kirby on the bench, looked in control at 1-0.
But Follis then poked home the equaliser on 36 minutes after Quinn ran down the right before weaving her way into the box to cross hard and low.
That was the first home league goal Chelsea had shipped since May - and another followed when Quinn's 20-yard shot looped in.
But, although Cuthbert looked to have rescued a point when she scored her second straight from a free-kick, White had the final word when she latched onto Wellings' cross to lift the ball over the despairing home keeper, England's Carly Telford.
New signing Ann-Katrin Berger, signed from Birmingham in the January window, was on the Chelsea bench, ahead of Sweden's first-choice keeper Hedvig Lindahl.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
- 28Telford
- 3Blundell
- 6Asante
- 16Eriksson
- 20Andersson
- 5Ingle
- 24SpenceSubstituted forKirbyat 60'minutes
- 22Cuthbert
- 10Ji
- 8CarneySubstituted forCarterat 68'minutes
- 15EnglandSubstituted forBachmannat 60'minutesBooked at 63mins
Substitutes
- 7Carter
- 14Kirby
- 17Engman
- 18Mjelde
- 21Cooper
- 23Bachmann
- 30Berger
B'ham City Women
- 29Hampton
- 2Williams
- 4Ladd
- 6Harrop
- 3SargeantSubstituted forMaylingat 45'minutes
- 14FollisSubstituted forWalkerat 90+4'minutes
- 25MannionBooked at 82mins
- 7Arthur
- 11QuinnSubstituted forWhiteat 69'minutes
- 15Wellings
- 37Staniforth
Substitutes
- 1Brooks
- 8Mayling
- 9White
- 13Ewers
- 18Scofield
- 20Walker
- 21Hayles
- Attendance:
- 2,053
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea FC Women 2, Birmingham City Women 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Claudia Walker replaces Emma Follis.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea FC Women 2, Birmingham City Women 3. Ellen White (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Wellings.
Attempt saved. Emma Follis (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paige Williams (Birmingham City Women).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea FC Women 2, Birmingham City Women 2. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Women).
Attempt missed. Ellen White (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City Women) because of an injury.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Anita Asante.
Attempt blocked. Ellen White (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women).
Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paige Williams (Birmingham City Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Ellen White replaces Lucy Quinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea FC Women. Jessica Carter replaces Karen Carney.
Attempt missed. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Hannah Blundell (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Emma Follis (Birmingham City Women).
Booking
Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea FC Women).
Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea FC Women 1, Birmingham City Women 2. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea FC Women. Ramona Bachmann replaces Beth England.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea FC Women. Francesca Kirby replaces Drew Spence.
Delay in match Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City Women) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Emma Follis (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Karen Carney (Chelsea FC Women).
Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.