Chelsea Women 2-3 Birmingham City Women: Ellen White wins thriller late on

Birmingham City scored three times against a Chelsea side who had only conceded once since October

Birmingham City came from behind to win for new boss Marta Tejedor at Women's Super League title-chasing Chelsea as Kingsmeadow witnessed its second shock result inside 24 hours.

Chelsea, who began the day three points off top spot, took an early lead through Erin Cuthbert's diving header.

But, after Emma Follis equalised, Lucy Quinn then put City ahead on the hour.

Cuthbert levelled for Chelsea but Ellen White looped home Charlie Wellings' dipping right-wing cross to win it.

In new Birmingham manager Tejedor's first match in charge, that completed as big a surprise result as AFC Wimbledon's FA Cup win over West Ham United the night before.

Chelsea, who were without England centre-back Millie Bright and started with Fran Kirby on the bench, looked in control at 1-0.

But Follis then poked home the equaliser on 36 minutes after Quinn ran down the right before weaving her way into the box to cross hard and low.

That was the first home league goal Chelsea had shipped since May - and another followed when Quinn's 20-yard shot looped in.

But, although Cuthbert looked to have rescued a point when she scored her second straight from a free-kick, White had the final word when she latched onto Wellings' cross to lift the ball over the despairing home keeper, England's Carly Telford.

New signing Ann-Katrin Berger, signed from Birmingham in the January window, was on the Chelsea bench, ahead of Sweden's first-choice keeper Hedvig Lindahl.