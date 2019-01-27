Manchester City Women 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion Women: Leaders win again

From the section

A Nikita Parris brace increased her lead as the WSL's all-time top goal scorer

Manchester City maintained top spot in the Women's Super League as they eased to victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Nikita Parris opened the scoring early on from the penalty spot after Lauren Hemp was brought down in the area.

Defender Gemma Bonner tapped in the second shortly after the half-hour mark and Parris got her second with a header to make it 3-0 before half-time.

England captain Steph Houghton went close to adding a fourth from a second-half free-kick which curled wide.

City remain a point above the second-placed Gunners, who have a game in hand.

But both of the top two's hopes of securing European qualification were boosted as third-placed Chelsea were beaten at home by fourth-placed Birmingham City.