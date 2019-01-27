Reading Women 0-3 Arsenal Women: Vivianne Miedema breaks WSL record

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL: Reading 0-3 Arsenal - highlights

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema set a record for the number of goals scored by a player in a Women's Super League season as her early deflected strike helped the title contenders win at Reading.

The Netherlands striker's 16th league goal of the campaign put the visitors ahead inside three minutes.

Arsenal made the points safe with a late penalty, converted by Kim Little.

Katie McCabe curled in an impressive third in stoppage time, as Arsenal kept pressure on their title rivals.

Little's calmly-taken spot kick - controversially awarded after Danielle van de Donk went down when caught slightly by Reading's Jade Moore - ended the game as a contest.

Reading almost levelled in the second half in cold, wet conditions at Adams Park, when Fara Williams' half-volley was touched on to the top of the crossbar.

The Royals had a strong appeal for a first-half penalty turned down when Lauren Bruton appeared to be barged over in the area by Miedema.

The previous record for the most goals scored in a season in the WSL - formed in 2011 and expanded last summer to include 11 teams - was set by Birmingham City's Ellen White last term.

Miedema moved level with White's 15 goals in the defeat by Chelsea last time out on 13 January - and it took her less than three minutes to set the new record.

With seven WSL matches remaining this term, the 22-year-old has a chance of becoming the first WSL striker to surpass 20 goals in a league campaign.

Arsenal defender Louise Quinn:

"We started with great intensity. In the first half, we had a decent bit of control.

"Getting the penalty at the time we did was perfect timing. It made it very comfortable and what a strike from Katie (McCabe) at the end just to really seal it.

"We deserved the win - definitely. As defenders, it's been a while since we kept a clean sheet, so it was really important."

Reading defender Molly Bartrip:

"It was just a shame that we couldn't take the chances we had.

"Obviously, in the second half, the penalty is a question mark and then we conceded in the last couple of minutes.

"It's frustrating because we know we could have got a result out of that game. We now need to look onto the next game."