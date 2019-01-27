Scottish Premiership
St Mirren1Hibernian3

St Mirren 1-3 Hibernian: Visitors come from behind to win in Neil Lennon's absence

By Andy Campbell

BBC Sport Scotland

Highlights: St Mirren 1-3 Hibernian

Hibernian won in Neil Lennon's absence as Stevie Mallan inspired their comeback against Scottish Premiership bottom side St Mirren.

With their head coach suspended, Hibs fell behind to Simeon Jackson's tap in.

Mallan set up Oli Shaw to fire Eddie May's visitors level and the midfielder's corner led to Darren McGregor's close-range strike.

And the former St Mirren man tucked home Hibs' third late on.

The Easter Road side, who were led in the dugout by May and Grant Murray, move up to seventh in the table and are five points off the top six.

Oran Kearney's St Mirren, meanwhile, stay a point below Dundee and two off Hamilton Academical.

Hibs turn it around to end barren run

Former Falkirk boss May was adamant he did not want to replace Lennon, telling BBC Scotland pre-match he "would never, ever do it again on a full-time basis".

But he and Murray showed the tactical nous to overcome a spirited St Mirren side that had enjoyed the best of the first half.

Brad Lyons outpaced McGregor to centre for Jackson to apply a telling finish and it almost got worse for Hibs when the Canada international got in behind the defence, with goalkeeper Ofir Marciano making an important save.

Kyle McAllister almost capitalised when Marciano came off his line to knock the ball against the winger but he could not quite shake the attentions of the keeper and his tame effort was tidied up by Marvin Bartley.

Hibs, without a league win since mid-December, then took charge with Mallan releasing Shaw, on for the injured Daryl Horgan, to slot past Vaclav Hladky.

Mallan also had a hand in the second, his corner headed towards goal by Florian Kamberi and ex-Buddies defender McGregor reacting first to knock home after the striker's effort had been cleared off the line.

Marciano denied Stephen McGinn and McGregor cleared the rebound under pressure from Jackson, before Hibs compounded St Mirren's frustration.

Kamberi got clear on the left and teed up Mallan to pass the ball into the net.

Eddie May and Grant Murray
Hibs had announced on Saturday evening that May and Murray would take charge in Paisley

'Equaliser a big turning point' - analysis

Former Kilmarnock and Rangers forward Gordon Smith on Sportsound

There are little turning points in football that change a game completely.

St Mirren had an opportunity to go two up. The equaliser was a big turning point, and the injury to Daryl Horgan actually turned out to be an advantage to Hibs because they brought on Oli Shaw.

They changed the system, and that turned their game around.

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Hladky
  • 2McGinnBooked at 41mins
  • 15BairdBooked at 84mins
  • 16Popescu
  • 39Erhahon
  • 10Dreyer
  • 4McGinn
  • 14LyonsBooked at 41mins
  • 22Tansey
  • 23McAllister
  • 11Jackson

Substitutes

  • 8Flynn
  • 26Holmes
  • 35Ferdinand
  • 36Jamieson
  • 40Breadner
  • 43Glover

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 2GrayBooked at 28mins
  • 24McGregor
  • 4Hanlon
  • 3Whittaker
  • 6Bartley
  • 13GauldSubstituted forOmeongaat 76'minutes
  • 8SlivkaBooked at 44mins
  • 14MallanSubstituted forMackieat 90+2'minutes
  • 7HorganSubstituted forShawat 50'minutes
  • 22Kamberi

Substitutes

  • 18Nelom
  • 32Shaw
  • 33Murray
  • 40Omeonga
  • 41Dabrowski
  • 43Mackie
  • 49Allan
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
5,650

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, St. Mirren 1, Hibernian 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, St. Mirren 1, Hibernian 3.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Sean Mackie replaces Stephen Mallan.

Attempt missed. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 1, Hibernian 3. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oli Shaw.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Marvin Bartley.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.

Booking

Jack Baird (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.

Paul McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darren McGregor (Hibernian).

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ethan Erhahon.

Foul by Mihai Popescu (St. Mirren).

Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Stephane Omeonga replaces Ryan Gauld.

Foul by Kyle McAllister (St. Mirren).

Vykintas Slivka (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Kyle McAllister (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Steven Whittaker.

Attempt saved. Simeon Jackson (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 1, Hibernian 2. Darren McGregor (Hibernian) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.

Attempt saved. Oli Shaw (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jack Baird.

Attempt blocked. David Gray (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen Mallan (Hibernian).

Mihai Popescu (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).

Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 1, Hibernian 1. Oli Shaw (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephen Mallan.

Attempt missed. Kyle McAllister (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jack Baird.

Attempt missed. Ryan Gauld (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Anders Dreyer (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Hand ball by Ryan Gauld (Hibernian).

Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).

Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Simeon Jackson (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

