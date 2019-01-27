St Mirren 1-3 Hibernian: Visitors come from behind to win in Neil Lennon's absence

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: St Mirren 1-3 Hibernian

Hibernian won in Neil Lennon's absence as Stevie Mallan inspired their comeback against Scottish Premiership bottom side St Mirren.

With their head coach suspended, Hibs fell behind to Simeon Jackson's tap in.

Mallan set up Oli Shaw to fire Eddie May's visitors level and the midfielder's corner led to Darren McGregor's close-range strike.

And the former St Mirren man tucked home Hibs' third late on.

The Easter Road side, who were led in the dugout by May and Grant Murray, move up to seventh in the table and are five points off the top six.

Oran Kearney's St Mirren, meanwhile, stay a point below Dundee and two off Hamilton Academical.

Hibs turn it around to end barren run

Former Falkirk boss May was adamant he did not want to replace Lennon, telling BBC Scotland pre-match he "would never, ever do it again on a full-time basis".

But he and Murray showed the tactical nous to overcome a spirited St Mirren side that had enjoyed the best of the first half.

Brad Lyons outpaced McGregor to centre for Jackson to apply a telling finish and it almost got worse for Hibs when the Canada international got in behind the defence, with goalkeeper Ofir Marciano making an important save.

Kyle McAllister almost capitalised when Marciano came off his line to knock the ball against the winger but he could not quite shake the attentions of the keeper and his tame effort was tidied up by Marvin Bartley.

Hibs, without a league win since mid-December, then took charge with Mallan releasing Shaw, on for the injured Daryl Horgan, to slot past Vaclav Hladky.

Mallan also had a hand in the second, his corner headed towards goal by Florian Kamberi and ex-Buddies defender McGregor reacting first to knock home after the striker's effort had been cleared off the line.

Marciano denied Stephen McGinn and McGregor cleared the rebound under pressure from Jackson, before Hibs compounded St Mirren's frustration.

Kamberi got clear on the left and teed up Mallan to pass the ball into the net.

Hibs had announced on Saturday evening that May and Murray would take charge in Paisley

'Equaliser a big turning point' - analysis

Former Kilmarnock and Rangers forward Gordon Smith on Sportsound

There are little turning points in football that change a game completely.

St Mirren had an opportunity to go two up. The equaliser was a big turning point, and the injury to Daryl Horgan actually turned out to be an advantage to Hibs because they brought on Oli Shaw.

They changed the system, and that turned their game around.