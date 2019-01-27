Livingston 0-3 Rangers: Steven Gerrard's side move second in Premiership

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Livingston 0-3 Rangers

Steven Gerrard's Rangers reignited their title challenge as they moved second in the Scottish Premiership after beating Livingston.

In a dominant 90 minutes at the Tony Macaroni Arena, the Ibrox side, who lost at Kilmarnock on Wednesday, could have won by more as the hosts toiled.

Ryan Jack gave Rangers the lead after a howler from Livi goalkeeper Liam Kelly, who allowed the ball to slip under him.

Ryan Kent hammered in a second before Alfredo Morelos added a third.

That defeat at Rugby Park saw Rangers start the day in fourth, but they moved back above Steve Clarke's side and Aberdeen, and to within three points of leaders Celtic, but having played a game more.

Livingston - who at one point were riding high at the top of the Premiership - fall to eighth in the table after suffering just their third home defeat of the season.

Gerrard makes the changes

After dropping points to Kilmarnock, another set-back would have left Rangers' title challenge looking precarious.

And they arrived in Livingston having won just one of their last five top-flight visits to West Lothian, including a defeat on their last trip.

Jermain Defoe started on the bench as Gerrard made four changes from that Killie loss, but early on he watched as his side passed up the type of chances the Englishman has made a career out of finishing.

Ross McCrorie steered a header wide at the near post, then Morelos failed to burst the net from point-blank range.

But Livi were being smothered under Rangers' high pressing. Ricki Lamie gifted possession to Daniel Candeias, who proceeded to play a brilliant through ball to Morelos whose low shot bounced off the post.

The pressure had been building, but the goal was a nightmare for Livi goalkeeper Kelly. Jack's low shot was straight at him, and Kelly allowed it to slip under his body and into the net.

But after taking the lead, Rangers appeared to ease off and allowed the hosts more joy in the opposition half.

However, they lacked a final ball and shots over the bar either side of half-time from Steven Lawless and Dolly Menga left Allan McGregor relatively untroubled in goal.

Kent passed up a golden chance before making amends a minute later. He made a late run from the left to meet James Tavernier's cross but sent it wide, but he could not miss when Kelly rebounded Morelos' flick into his path and he thumped in his fourth goal of the season.

It was not Livi goalkeeper Kelly's day against his former club and Morelos was determined to put one past him. He failed to hold a cross - gifting the ball to the Colombian who shot wide - then tipped a header over.

But it was third time unlucky for Kelly when Morelos dashed on to Scott Arfield's pass, rounded him, and scored from a tight angle.

Livi had their best moments of the game in time added on. Scott Pittman forced McGregor into a save before Scott Tiffoney was also unfortunate not to earn his side a penalty after Joe Worrall nudged him in the back inside the box.

Liam Kelly's fumble gifted Rangers a first-half lead

'Rangers could have scored six' - Analysis

Former Livingston and Rangers defender Gary Bollan told BBC Sportsound: "Rangers deserve huge credit for the way they went about their business. It was top class.

"Suffering a midweek defeat and disappointment, they've gone and rectified that today.

"With the chances they missed Rangers could have scored six. It just shows you the quality they've got throughout their squad."

'We won't point the finger at Liam' - Reaction

Livingston manager Gary Holt said: "Never ever point fingers at anyone, we all make mistakes.

"I'll look at myself today and I'll analyse did I pick the right formation, did I pick the right team? And Liam has made a mistake but when a keeper makes a mistake it ends up in the net.

"But the young man has been phenomenal for us and what he does and produces day in day out, game by game - one little mistake doesn't cost you the game, there was plenty time to come back from that it's just a guess a very good side like Rangers make it difficult.

"But that's life. You get the chin up and move on."