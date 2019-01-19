Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss hails 'important' 60-point milestone

Media playback is not supported on this device Liverpool 4-3 Crystal Palace: Klopp hails 'world class' Salah after 'difficult' Palace win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp described his side reaching 60 points as an "important number" after they beat Crystal Palace to move seven points clear at the top of the table.

Only defending champions Manchester City (2017-18) and Chelsea (2005-06) have amassed more Premier League points than the Reds after 23 games.

"The result is massive. We have 60 points now, it's crazy," Klopp said after Saturday's thriller at Anfield.

"I am really proud."

Second-placed Manchester City can reduce Liverpool's lead at the top when they travel to bottom side Huddersfield Town on Sunday (13:30 GMT kick-off).

The Reds were made to work for their victory by a Palace side who won at City in December.

They had to come from behind after Andros Townsend's first-half strike and then find another response when James Tomkins equalised in the second period.

Victory was not assured until after James Milner - standing in at right-back - had been dismissed in the 89th minute for two yellow-card fouls on Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

"It's a massive relief," Klopp added. "We knew for different reasons the game would be difficult. They are really good at counter-attacks and set-pieces.

"Wilfried Zaha is a world-class player and he gets into a one-on-one situation and we're one down.

"We had to stay positive. Being one down is not a massive blow - we just needed to win the second half and did what we had to do. We got lucky for 3-2 and with all the set-pieces they're still a threat, so it stayed interesting until the end."

'I should be satisfied but losing 4-3 dents that'

On his return to Anfield - where he was manager in 2010 - former England boss Roy Hodgson felt his Palace side merited at least a point, despite admitting they had "conceded some poor goals".

Hodgson was particularly aggrieved at Sadio Mane's goal for Liverpool, which made it 4-2 and ultimately proved to be the winner.

"The fourth shouldn't be allowed because there's a clear handball," said the 71-year-old.

"I'm disappointed for the boys that they've not got anything from it. You know they have extremely good players, you know it will be a hard task and it will require a lot of discipline.

"We did well to come back to 2-2 and 4-3 at the end after conceding a very unfair goal.

"We showed a lot of composure and created opportunities at will. There's been so many games this season where we've taken encouragement and we've played better than the result has shown. That disappoints me more than anything.

"I should be extremely satisfied but the fact we've lost 4-3 dents that."

The result leaves Palace 14th in the table, three points clear of the relegation places.