Cliftonville exit for Barry Gray after Swifts defeat

Barry Gray won 45 out of 84 games during his reign as Cliftonville boss

Cliftonville have parted company with manager Barry Gray after the Reds went down to a 3-1 defeat at Dungannon.

Gray considered quitting a fortnight ago in the wake of an Irish Cup exit and he has now gone after six defeats in their last seven games.

"Cliftonville FC can confirm that it has this evening parted company with manager Barry Gray" the club said.

"We place on record our thanks to Barry for his hard work and dedication in the last season-and-a-half."

The former Warrenpoint boss succeeded Gerard Lyttle in the Solitude hostseat in in 2017 and the team reached the Irish Cup final last May.

Dungannon also inflicted the Irish Cup defeat earlier this month which ended the north Belfast club's hopes of silverware this season.

It prompted Gray to ponder his future with the Reds while he said the "vast majority" of fans didn't want him to remain in charge.

However, the club board gave Gray its backing and Cliftonville went on to notch up a home victory over Ards last weekend.

It proved to be a rare highlight in a dismal run of results and Gray has left with the Reds sitting sixth and 18 points off the pace in the Premiership.

Former Cliftonville boss Liam Beckett was not surprised at the announcement, which came minutes after the Stangmore Park defeat on Saturday.

"Results have not been anywhere near good enough and Barry has paid the price," said BBC Radio Ulster pundit Beckett.

"The writing has been on the wall - it was inevitable when the fans turned against him.

"Up front they had an embarrassment of riches but defensively and in midfield they were weak and vulnerable."