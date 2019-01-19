Irish Premiership: Linfield beat Crusaders to stay three ahead of Ballymena

Linfield goalscorer Jordan Stewart is congratulated by Chris Casement

Irish Premiership leaders Linfield beat Crusaders 1-0 at Seaview to stay three points clear of Ballymena United who beat Glenavon 2-0 at Mourneview Park.

Jordan Stewart's early goal proved enough to secure victory for Linfield who are now unbeaten in 11 matches.

Daniel Hughes' hat-trick saw Dungannon defeat Cliftonville 3-1 while Glentoran came from behind to defeat Newry 2-1.

Alan O'Sullivan and Lee Duffy both scored twice as Warrenpoint Town ran out 4-0 winners over Institute.

Crusaders' fine recent run of form had seen them win their previous eight league games at their home ground but it was Linfield who clinched a third top-flight win of the season over the champions.

Stephen Baxter's side were unbeaten in seven going into Saturday's key Premiership clash but in-form striker Jordan Stewart's fourth-minute goal proved the difference between the sides.

Robert Garrett and Johnny Addis compete during Ballymena's 2-0 win away to Glenavon

In-form forward Stewart took advantage of a defensive mix-up between defender Michael Ruddy and goalkeeper Ger Doherty to find the net with an exquisite lob.

David Healy's side now boast six consecutive clean sheets in the league and are six points better off than the third-placed Crues with a match in hand over their Belfast rivals.

The match was the first of a trilogy between the clubs who will meet in an Irish Cup sixth round tie on 2 February and the County Antrim Shield Final three days later.

Ballymena had dropped seven points in their last four league outings but kept themselves right in the title race with a first success away to Glenavon in almost seven years.

Adam Lecky was on hand to tap in after Andy McGrory's shot was bundled into his path by Johnny Tuffey in the 12th minute and then Jude Winchester supplied a composed right-foot finish from Lecky's pass for the second on 35.

Between the two goals Lurgan Blues' assistant manager Paul Millar was sent-off by referee Arnold Hunter for remarks made on the touchline.

Former Cliftonville forward Hughes proved the downfall of his former team at Stangmore Park as his treble inflicted what turned out to be the final defeat of Barry Gray's tenure as manager of the Reds.

Darren Murray was on target in Glentoran's win over Newry City

Hughes curled home a sweet left-foot effort on the half hour, before defender Jamie Harney headed the visitors level in the 56th minute.

Hughes took a touch, turned and poked a shot past Richard Brush for his second and grabbed his third five minutes later.

Dungannon knocked Cliftonville out of both the League Cup and the Irish Cup earlier in the campaign.

Home wins for Glens and 'Point

Glentoran sealed a win in manager Gary Smyth's first home game in charge when Robbie McDaid's cross went through a ruck of players before ending up in the net off Darren King four minutes from time.

Newry had taken the lead towards the end of the opening period through James Walker, who met a dropping ball with a stunning half-volley past Elliott Morris into the top corner.

Darren Murray equalised on 73 minutes when he slotted home from an inviting cross from McDaid.

Glentoran had won just one of their previous seven league matches at the Oval.

Warrenpoint repeated their Irish Cup triumph over Institute two weeks ago with a thumping win over Stephen McDonnell's charges at Milltown.

Alan O'Sullivan's header from a Ciaran O'Connor cross put 'Point in early command and O'Sullivan notched his second from an O'Connor flick-on.

After Joe McCready missed a penalty for Institute Lee Duffy scored his first, then after the break Duffy drilled in after a great through ball by O'Sullivan.

Danske Bank Irish Premiership - Saturday 19 January Crusaders 0-1 Linfield Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Cliftonville Glenavon 0-2 Ballymena Utd Glentoran 2-1 Newry City Warrenpoint Town 4-0 Institute