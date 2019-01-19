Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool defender signs new five-year deal

Trent Alexander-Arnold is sidelined with a knee injury against Brighton

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a new five-year deal until 2024.

Alexander-Arnold, 20, came through the academy at Anfield and has established himself as first-choice right-back since making his debut in October 2016.

He has made 67 appearances for the Reds, scoring four goals, and was part of the 2018 England World Cup squad.

"When it comes to playing football, there is only one club for me," said Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking to the club's official website, he added: "I'm ecstatic and really proud. I feel privileged to have the support and the trust the club has in me to offer me a new deal.

"There was no doubt in my mind to sign and extend the years I have with the club. Hopefully we can achieve a lot of success in those years.

"The last 18 months especially have been very special. Hopefully the next 18 months and even further on than that will be even more special."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "Trent is one of the most relentless professionals I have met when it comes to focusing on getting better each and every day.

"This is not to compare with any legend past or present, because he will make his own story. As a player for LFC he is the embodiment of the sentiment: 'We're never gonna stop.'"

The deal follows left-back Andrew Robertson signing a new five-year contract with the Premier League leaders on Thursday.

Alexander-Arnold is expected to be sidelined for at least a fortnight with a knee problem after being injured in the warm-up before Saturday's 1-0 league win at Brighton.

He does not need surgery but is set to miss home games against Crystal Palace and Leicester City.