Match ends, Queen's Park 7, Berwick Rangers 1.
Queen's Park v Berwick Rangers
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 6McLauchlan
- 4McKernon
- 5Gibson
- 2MortimerSubstituted forSummersat 69'minutes
- 7McGrory
- 8Roberts
- 11GowSubstituted forMooreat 79'minutes
- 3McLean
- 10Galt
- 9HawkeSubstituted forPetersat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14East
- 15Peters
- 16McLaren
- 17Grant
- 18Summers
- 20McDougall
Berwick
- 20AllisonBooked at 45mins
- 12CookSubstituted forAdamsonat 63'minutes
- 5Wilson
- 6Hume
- 2Forbes
- 8KnoxSubstituted forBrennanat 48'minutes
- 21Brown
- 14BarrBooked at 29mins
- 15McIlduffBooked at 90mins
- 16Healy
- 10WillisSubstituted forOrruat 49'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Brennan
- 3Orru
- 11Murphy
- 17Rose
- 18Ogilvie
- 19Adamson
- 22Valentine
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
- Attendance:
- 444
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 7, Berwick Rangers 1.
Booking
Aidan McIlduff (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aidan McIlduff (Berwick Rangers).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Scott Gibson.
Attempt missed. Josh Peters (Queen's Park) header from very close range is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Craig Hume.
Attempt missed. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Aidan McIlduff.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 7, Berwick Rangers 1. Jordan Orru (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Barr.
Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) hits the right post with a header from very close range.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Kieran Moore replaces Allan Gow.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
Attempt saved. Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Josh Peters replaces Lewis Hawke.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 7, Berwick Rangers 0. Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Galt with a cross.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Craig Hume.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Ciaran Summers replaces William Mortimer.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 6, Berwick Rangers 0. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Calum Adamson replaces Jack Cook.
Attempt saved. Allan Gow (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 5, Berwick Rangers 0. Scott McLean (Queen's Park) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 4, Berwick Rangers 0. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Allan Gow.
Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Jordan Orru replaces Paul Willis.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Sean Brennan replaces Matthew Knox.
Dismissal
Kyle Allison (Berwick Rangers) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen's Park 3, Berwick Rangers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen's Park 3, Berwick Rangers 0.
Attempt missed. Allan Gow (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Allan Gow (Queen's Park) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt saved. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.