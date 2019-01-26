Match ends, Annan Athletic 3, Peterhead 0.
Annan Athletic v Peterhead
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 5Watson
- 6SwinglehurstBooked at 56mins
- 3Creaney
- 7WallaceBooked at 64mins
- 4Wilson
- 8Moxon
- 11Johnston
- 10MuirSubstituted forFergussonat 88'minutes
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 12McAdams
- 14Strapp
- 15Fergusson
- 16Murphy
- 17Emmerson
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2BrownBooked at 56mins
- 4EadieSubstituted forMcLeanat 76'minutes
- 5Dunlop
- 3Boyle
- 7StevensonSubstituted forMcAllisterat 63'minutes
- 8BrownSubstituted forWilloxat 76'minutes
- 18DowBooked at 62mins
- 33GibsonBooked at 29mins
- 10Leitch
- 99Lyle
Substitutes
- 9McAllister
- 11McLean
- 15Willox
- 16Home
- 21Henderson
- Referee:
- David Lowe
- Attendance:
- 398
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 3, Peterhead 0.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Ross Fergusson replaces Tommy Muir.
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by James Creaney.
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Attempt saved. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by David Wilson (Annan Athletic).
Ryan Dow (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Russell McLean (Peterhead) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Ross Willox (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Ross Willox replaces Scott Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Russell McLean replaces Cameron Eadie.
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Dow (Peterhead).
Attempt saved. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 3, Peterhead 0. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Hooper.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.
Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Booking
Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Rory McAllister replaces Jamie Stevenson.
Booking
Ryan Dow (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Creaney (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Dow (Peterhead).
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 2, Peterhead 0. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Hooper.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Tony Wallace.
Booking
Jason Brown (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic).
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.