Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic3Peterhead0

Annan Athletic v Peterhead

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Watson
  • 6SwinglehurstBooked at 56mins
  • 3Creaney
  • 7WallaceBooked at 64mins
  • 4Wilson
  • 8Moxon
  • 11Johnston
  • 10MuirSubstituted forFergussonat 88'minutes
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 12McAdams
  • 14Strapp
  • 15Fergusson
  • 16Murphy
  • 17Emmerson

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2BrownBooked at 56mins
  • 4EadieSubstituted forMcLeanat 76'minutes
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 7StevensonSubstituted forMcAllisterat 63'minutes
  • 8BrownSubstituted forWilloxat 76'minutes
  • 18DowBooked at 62mins
  • 33GibsonBooked at 29mins
  • 10Leitch
  • 99Lyle

Substitutes

  • 9McAllister
  • 11McLean
  • 15Willox
  • 16Home
  • 21Henderson
Referee:
David Lowe
Attendance:
398

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home12
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Annan Athletic 3, Peterhead 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 3, Peterhead 0.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Ross Fergusson replaces Tommy Muir.

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by James Creaney.

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

Attempt saved. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by David Wilson (Annan Athletic).

Ryan Dow (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Russell McLean (Peterhead) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).

Ross Willox (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Ross Willox replaces Scott Brown.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Russell McLean replaces Cameron Eadie.

Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Dow (Peterhead).

Attempt saved. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 3, Peterhead 0. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Hooper.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.

Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Booking

Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Rory McAllister replaces Jamie Stevenson.

Booking

Ryan Dow (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

James Creaney (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Dow (Peterhead).

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 2, Peterhead 0. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Hooper.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Tony Wallace.

Booking

Jason Brown (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic).

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City22153442162648
2Peterhead21152444172747
3Clyde21143437181945
4Annan Athletic22104835251034
5Stirling218493029128
6Elgin2182113245-1326
7Cowdenbeath207492723425
8Queen's Park216692328-524
9Berwick2142152057-3714
10Albion2014151648-327
View full Scottish League Two table

