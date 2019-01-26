Match ends, Elgin City 3, Edinburgh City 3.
Elgin City v Edinburgh City
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 2Cooper
- 14Bronsky
- 4McHardy
- 3Lowdon
- 6McGovernSubstituted forMorrisonat 74'minutes
- 17RobertsSubstituted forHayat 87'minutes
- 8Cameron
- 10Sutherland
- 7Omar
- 12HesterSubstituted forMcLeishat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dunn
- 9McLeish
- 18Morrison
- 20Hay
- 22McGowan
- 23Sopel
- 25Loveland
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5BalatoniBooked at 17mins
- 22Henderson
- 3McIntyre
- 19Shepherd
- 4Black
- 25BreenSubstituted forWalkerat 74'minutes
- 11TaylorSubstituted forGalbraithat 59'minutes
- 9Henderson
- 7Smith
Substitutes
- 8Walker
- 14Rodger
- 16Beveridge
- 17Hall
- 21Morton
- 26Galbraith
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 487
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elgin City 3, Edinburgh City 3.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 3, Edinburgh City 3. Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Walker (Edinburgh City).
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City).
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 2, Edinburgh City 3. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Kerr Hay replaces Scott Roberts.
Attempt missed. Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Greg Morrison (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Calum Antell.
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).
Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Lowdon (Elgin City).
Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Greg Morrison replaces Jon-Paul McGovern.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Josh Walker replaces Jack Breen.
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Breen (Edinburgh City).
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 2, Edinburgh City 2. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
Attempt blocked. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Scott Roberts (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Attempt missed. Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Chris McLeish replaces Kane Hester.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Daniel Galbraith replaces Graham Taylor.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 2, Edinburgh City 1. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Scott Shepherd.
Attempt saved. Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Craig Thomson.